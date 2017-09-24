Sun September 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 24, 2017

India is mother of terrorism in Asia, Maliha Lodhi

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maliha Lodhi said that India is the mother of terrorism in Asia.

She was addressing at the 72nd session of the General Assembly in the United Nations (UN) on Saturday.

Dr Maliha Lodhi asked the world community to stop India from violating the ceasefire in the region.

