People supported my stance in NA-120 by-polls: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said the people supported his stance during the recently conducted by-polls in NA-120.

Nawaz was speaking to the media after holding a meeting of PML-N bigwigs in London.

The former premier also said that the people adopted his stance during the GT road rally and provided him with complete support and added he saw total support for his stance from Islamabad to Lahore.

Referring to reports of PML-N worker going missing before the by-polls, Nawaz said he has asked the premier to look into the matter as such incidents harm democratic forces and the situation can take an unexpected turn.

He predicted that the situation may take a weird turn.

The former prime minister, with a smile on his face, avoided answer to a media query about attaining the PML-N presidentship.

Earlier, an important meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bigwigs with the Nawaz was held today.

According to latest reports, Nawaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar continue their discussions while other PML-N leaders have left the premises.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with other PML-N leaders assembled at Hussain Nawaz's office for the meeting earlier today.

Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is also scheduled to meet Nawaz when he reaches London later today.

Speaking to reporters, Hussain Nawaz said his mother Kulsoom Nawaz’s health had undergone three surgeries and required prayers to recover.

When asked by a journalist if he would go to the court, Hussain replied they had always done so.