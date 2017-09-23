Participants of Maritime Security Workshop visit PN’s installations

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy is conducting the premier Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW) on the theme “Secure Seas – Prosperous Pakistan” at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Two weeks duration MARSEW, commenced on 11 Sep 17, with an aim to create maritime awareness, enlighten the participants on vast maritime potential of Pakistan and its significance for overall economic growth of the country.

Stretched over two weeks, the Maritime Security Workshop comprised one week on-campus activities and one-week visits of Pakistan Navy installations and units at Karachi, creeks and coastal areas and other National Maritime Installations / setups.

The second phase commenced on Sept 18.

The participants of the delegation included members of Senate, National Assembly, provinces, media, educationists and bureaucrats.

At Karachi, the delegation visited Fleet Headquarters, Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW), HQ Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and Sindh Fisheries Department.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the delegation on the emerging contemporary challenges in the region and Pakistan Navy’s role in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and roles of various PN Commands.

The participants were briefed on the ship & submarine repair capabilities and indigenization programmes of Pakistan Navy.

The delegation also boarded Pakistan Navy Ships and witnessed sea-based exercises off Karachi Coast.

Later, a visit of forward bases of Pakistan Navy in Creeks area was also arranged for the delegation where Commander Pak Marines gave a detailed briefing on strategic and economic importance of the area, prevailing challenges and roles of Pak Marines. The delegation had also a trip to the creeks area on PN Hovercraft.

Upon arrival at coastal areas, the delegation undertook a detailed visit of Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, where they were briefed on various developmental projects of the Base.

The delegation was briefed on the nation building initiatives along the Makran coast and PN efforts aimed at socio-economic uplift of Baloch populace along the coastal belt.

During the visit of Cadet College Ormara, the delegation members were apprised of the facilities being provided by Pakistan Navy to the cadets and college’s planned developments so as to make it a premier training institution on the Makran coast.

The members of delegation also visited the 100-bed Pakistan Navy Hospital PNS DARMAN JAH and they were apprised that PN is extending free medical facilities to the locals and coastal community.

In the last leg of the visit, the participants of Maritime Security Workshop visited Gwadar Port.

The delegation was briefed about the importance of the port for the CPEC project and the effective measures PN has taken for the Maritime components of CPEC project including security of the port and its seaward approaches.

The participants of the delegation expressed satisfaction over PN’s operational preparedness, of CPEC and Gwadar port projects and nation building efforts and highly lauded PN’s strenuous efforts and initiatives for safeguarding the maritime interests of Pakistan.

The delegation also visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and was briefed on PN roles and tasks in safeguarding the sea frontiers of Pakistan.

The two-week Maritime Security Workshop will culminate at the Pakistan Navy War College on 25 Sept.