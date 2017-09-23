Sat September 23, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 23, 2017

Funeral prayers for Shaheed Lt Arsalan Alam offered

PESHAWAR: The funeral prayers for Shaheed Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, who had embraced martyrdom in an attack from across the border in Rajgal area of Khyber Agency, was offered here at the Peshawar Garrison on Saturday.

The funerals were attended by the KP governor, Corps Commander Peshawar, military and civilian officials and the relatives of Shaheed Lieutenant Arsalan Alam.

The martyred Army Officer would be buried in his native town.

Earlier, Lieutenant Arsalan Alam was martyred as a check-post came under attack in Khyber Agency in a cross border firing.

According to Geo News, the post was recently established by the Pakistan Army, which has cleared area of terrorists in Operation Khyber VI.

In This Story

