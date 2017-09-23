Sat September 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan’s tweet falls prey to internet trolls

Imran Khan’s tweet falls prey to internet trolls

In a recent tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran khan posted a video of a man riding a bike with eight young boys and captioned it: ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’.

The twitterati took to mock and support it alike.

Here are some reactions to Khan's tweet.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Imran Khan
    Tweet
    Twitter

  • Institutions

    PTI
Advertisement

More From National

Disqualified person can't become a party chief: Farooq Sattar

Disqualified person can't become a party chief: Farooq Sattar
Pakistan Navy undertakes live missile firing in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy undertakes live missile firing in Arabian Sea
Pakistan, China air forces conduct joint drills

Pakistan, China air forces conduct joint drills
Was faithful to my brother, will always remain faithful to him: Shahbaz Sharif

Was faithful to my brother, will always remain faithful to him: Shahbaz Sharif
Load More load more