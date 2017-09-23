Imran Khan’s tweet falls prey to internet trolls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In a recent tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran khan posted a video of a man riding a bike with eight young boys and captioned it: ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’.
Where there is a will there is a way! pic.twitter.com/S4jgZXD29R— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 22, 2017
The twitterati took to mock and support it alike.
Here are some reactions to Khan's tweet.
Insafians leaving for PTI Jalsa https://t.co/bGG8sbO7fg— Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) September 22, 2017
September 23, 2017
— annie (@anniesehar1) September 22, 2017
Only in Pakistan
قانون کی پاسداری کریں موٹر بائیک چلاتے ہوۓ ہیلمٹ ضرور پہنیں pic.twitter.com/B2vNyowvwA
Hahhaa look at this credit goes to railway minister Saad Rafique pic.twitter.com/pUoeTedqHz— annie (@anniesehar1) September 22, 2017
Absurdistan... that's how they roll.— Muniba Kamal (@MunibaKamal) September 22, 2017
خان صاحب آپ کا اکاونٹ ھیک تو نہیں ہوگیا ؟؟— ربعیہ خالد (@RabiyaKhalid4) September 22, 2017
