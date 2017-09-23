Imran Khan’s tweet falls prey to internet trolls

In a recent tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran khan posted a video of a man riding a bike with eight young boys and captioned it: ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’.

Where there is a will there is a way! pic.twitter.com/S4jgZXD29R — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 22, 2017

The twitterati took to mock and support it alike.

Here are some reactions to Khan's tweet.

Insafians leaving for PTI Jalsa https://t.co/bGG8sbO7fg — Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) September 22, 2017



Only in Pakistan

قانون کی پاسداری کریں موٹر بائیک چلاتے ہوۓ ہیلمٹ ضرور پہنیں pic.twitter.com/B2vNyowvwA — annie (@anniesehar1) September 22, 2017

Hahhaa look at this credit goes to railway minister Saad Rafique pic.twitter.com/pUoeTedqHz — annie (@anniesehar1) September 22, 2017

Absurdistan... that's how they roll. — Muniba Kamal (@MunibaKamal) September 22, 2017

خان صاحب آپ کا اکاونٹ ھیک تو نہیں ہوگیا ؟؟ — ربعیہ خالد (@RabiyaKhalid4) September 22, 2017