Sat September 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Disqualified person can't become a party chief: Farooq Sattar

Disqualified person can't become a party chief: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Head of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) (MQM-Pakistan)  Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday said that his party supported PPP's amendment to Elections Bill 2017 because a disqualified person can't be a party's chairman.

The Elections Bill 2017 as approved by the Senate on Friday, rejected opposition’s amendments which wanted to retain a clause of an existing law that disqualifies a person from being office-bearer of any political party in case of his disqualification as member of the parliament. 

Speaking to the media after appearing in a anti-terrorism  terrorism court (ATC), Farooq Sattar said Karachi Package is the right of the city and PM has stated that it has nothing to do with who they choose to vote.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan’s tweet falls prey to internet trolls

Imran Khan’s tweet falls prey to internet trolls
Pakistan Navy undertakes live missile firing in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy undertakes live missile firing in Arabian Sea
Pakistan, China air forces conduct joint drills

Pakistan, China air forces conduct joint drills
Was faithful to my brother, will always remain faithful to him: Shahbaz Sharif

Was faithful to my brother, will always remain faithful to him: Shahbaz Sharif
Load More load more