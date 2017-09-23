Disqualified person can't become a party chief: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Head of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) (MQM-Pakistan) Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday said that his party supported PPP's amendment to Elections Bill 2017 because a disqualified person can't be a party's chairman.

The Elections Bill 2017 as approved by the Senate on Friday, rejected opposition’s amendments which wanted to retain a clause of an existing law that disqualifies a person from being office-bearer of any political party in case of his disqualification as member of the parliament.

Speaking to the media after appearing in a anti-terrorism terrorism court (ATC), Farooq Sattar said Karachi Package is the right of the city and PM has stated that it has nothing to do with who they choose to vote.