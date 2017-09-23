Pakistan Navy undertakes live missile firing in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: In an impressive display of fire power, Pakistan Navy undertook Live Weapon Firing in the North Arabian Sea on Saturday, according to a statement.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah witnessed the event and praised the combat readiness of the fleet.

In this striking demonstration of fire power, Pakistan Navy Helicopter Seaking launched Air to Surface Anti-ship Missile which successfully hit the intended target with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming weapon’s lethality and offensive punch of the PN Fleet.

The successful firing by PN Helicopter Seaking is reflective of high state of readiness and professionalism of PN Fleet. Chief of the Naval Staff visited various fleet units at sea and witnessed ongoing exercises.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah expressed his complete satisfaction on the combat readiness of PN Fleet and commended the efforts put in by all involved.

The Naval Chief specially appreciated professionalism and high morale of the personnel. He reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan Navy to ensure country’s seaward defence and safeguard maritime interests at all cost.