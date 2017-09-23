Sat September 23, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 23, 2017

Pakistan, China air forces conduct joint drills

The "Shaheen VI" joint military drills  between Pakistan and China  are ongoing in Chinese region of Urumqi.

"The Chinese and Pakistani air forces have cooperated in planning and implementing strategies, as well as learning operational concepts and tactics from each other through sitting in the same fighter during the ongoing joint drills named "Shaheen VI" from Sept. 7 to 27," reported People Daily. 

The Chinese and Pakistani air forces have demonstrated mutual trust by sitting in the same fighters in military exercises.

According to Radio Pakistan, Head of China-Pakistan joint training command office, Li Wengang has said that sitting in the same aircraft to fight was a reflection of the deep mutual trust between the two countries and their militaries.

The joint drills will continue until 27th of this month.

 

