September 23, 2017

Was faithful to my brother, will always remain faithful to him: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed that he has always stood loyal to his brother and will always be faithful to him.

According to Geo News, Shahbaz Sharif met MNAs from Bahawalpur division and discussed the political landscape of the country.. 

He told the lawmakers that his parents taught him respect towards elders and those who're sowing the seeds of a misunderstanding should know that he is standing with Nawaz Sharif in all circumstances.

He further added that speculations should be avoided and a politics of confrontation with institutions should not take place. The Punjab chief minister on Saturday left for London. 

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing a third surgery in London. Nawaz's daughter Maryam Nawaz thanked nation on a social networking site for all the prayers said for Kulsoom Nawaz's recovery.

 

