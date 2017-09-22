Fri September 22, 2017
September 22, 2017

NAB arrests former NBP chief, five others

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former Chairman National Bank Ali Raza along with four related persons after the Sindh High Court had ordered cancelation of their bail and asked their immediate arrest.

NAB has taken Ali Raza, two regional chiefs and GM Bangladesh under custody while 16 more suspects were named in the reference and seven Bangladeshi inhabitants are absconding.

According to NAB, the suspects have caused a total loss of worth 18 billion rupees to national exchequer.

For NAB, special prosecutor Yasir Siddiqui Mughal appeared before the court.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before the accountability court tomorrow.

 

