Fri September 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Musharraf's allegation against Zardari seems true, says Gulalai

Musharraf's allegation against Zardari seems true, says Gulalai

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s ousted leader Ayesha Gulalai has stated that former president Pervez Musharraf’s allegation against former President Asif Ali Zardari over Benzair Bhutto’s assassination seems true.  

She demanded that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s murder case should be opened again and Musharraf’s statement should be recorded.

Gulalai said that Musharraf was innocent and being trapped, adding that the nation should realize who got benefited from Benazir’s murder.

Expressing sympathy with Benazir’s children she said she was as grieved from the tragic incident as her children. She also maintained that she would support whoever is oppressed in the matter.

Gulalai also stated that Imran Khan has diverted himself from his vision and he is absconding from courts and the Election Commission.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Zohab Zee Khan: finding noble ways to fight racism

Zohab Zee Khan: finding noble ways to fight racism
Martyrdom day of Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) being observed today

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) being observed today
Cultural show on China Foundation Day anniversary

Cultural show on China Foundation Day anniversary
Baloch nationalist leader Ghazeen Marri ends self exile, arrested in Quetta

Baloch nationalist leader Ghazeen Marri ends self exile, arrested in Quetta
Load More load more