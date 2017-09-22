Fri September 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) being observed today

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) being observed today

The martyrdom day of of Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) is being marked today (Friday) across Pakistan.

Umar (R.A) was one of the most powerful and influential Muslim caliphs in history. He became the second caliph after death of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique (R.A).

Rallies are taken out and programs organized across the country to highlight the achievements of Hazrat Umar on the first of Muharram.

The announcement about beginning of the Muharram, first month of Islamic calendar, was be made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Cultural show on China Foundation Day anniversary

Cultural show on China Foundation Day anniversary
Baloch nationalist leader Ghazeen Marri ends self exile, arrested in Quetta

Baloch nationalist leader Ghazeen Marri ends self exile, arrested in Quetta
Sindh govt’s apathy hampers Afridi’s plan to build cricket academy in Karachi

Sindh govt’s apathy hampers Afridi’s plan to build cricket academy in Karachi
Six Pakistanis martyred as Indian forces target civilians on World Peace Day

Six Pakistanis martyred as Indian forces target civilians on World Peace Day
Load More load more