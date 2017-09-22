Fri September 22, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Baloch nationalist leader Ghazeen Marri ends self exile, arrested in Quetta

QUETTA: Baloch nationalist leader Nawabzada Ghazeen Marri was arrested from Quetta Airport as he arrived in  Pakistan ending his 17  self-exile.

Ghazeen Marri, son of veteran Baloch nationalist leader Kharbakhsh Marri, returned home from the United Arab Emirates through private airline and was taken into custody at the airport upon his arrival.

Balochistan Home Minister  Sarfaraz Bugti dispelled the notion that the return of Nawabzada Ghadeen Marri was part of any deal, saying the Baloch leader would be presented before a court to get remand. 

According to police officials, Marri was arrested in the murder case of Justice Nawaz Marri who was killed on January 7, 2000.

Strict security arrangements were made in the provincial capital ahead of his arrival.

Arbab Tahir, lawyer for Ghazeen Marri, termed the arrest as illegal since  his client was granted protective bail.

 

