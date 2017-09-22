Fri September 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Sindh govt’s apathy hampers Afridi’s plan to build cricket academy in Karachi

Sindh govt’s apathy hampers Afridi’s plan to build cricket academy in Karachi

MIRANSHAH: Pakistan's former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi on Thursday said he wants to set up a cricket academy in Karachi but got no response from the Sindh government when he sought its help in this regard.

Afridi, who played a match organized by the Pakistan army in North Waziristan, shared his future plan with senior journalist Hamid Mir.

Asked why the Sindh government failed to respond to his request, the former captain said the Sindh government might not be interested.  

 “I had requested Sindh government for a cricket academy, but received no response. My plan is to build an academy where English, mathematics and other subjects will also be taught along with cricket,” he said.

He said he intends to select 50 to 60 youngsters from across the country and bring them to his academy where they would receive education and cricket training.

Hamid Mir also called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to heed the request made by Afrid, who if requested,  would even travel to North Waziristan to offer his services.    

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Six Pakistanis martyred as Indian forces target civilians on World Peace Day

Six Pakistanis martyred as Indian forces target civilians on World Peace Day
Pakistan tells UN won´t be ´scapegoat´ in Afghan war

Pakistan tells UN won´t be ´scapegoat´ in Afghan war
Bill Gates meets PM Abbasi, pledges support against polio

Bill Gates meets PM Abbasi, pledges support against polio
PM calls on UN Secretary General, hands dossier on HR violations in IoK

PM calls on UN Secretary General, hands dossier on HR violations in IoK
Load More load more