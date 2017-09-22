UNGA: PM Abbasi demands UN fact-finding mission to Kashmir, condemns Indian HR violations

NEW YORK: Addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded a UN fact-finding mission to Kashmir.

In his maiden address at UN General Assembly, Abbasi said that Pakistan has a vital stake in ending conflicts, fostering peace, fighting terrorism, strengthening democracy, promoting human rights, generating global growth and overcoming the challenges of environmental degradation. We can achieve these goals, and create a new and peaceful world order, only through the United Nations and by strict adherence to the principles of its Charter.

Indian occupied Kashmir

During his address, PM strongly condemned Indian HR violations in IoK, adding that Indian atrocities must be stopped. He said Kashmir’s struggle for freedom is legitimate.

Abbasi highlighted the persistent human rights violations carried out in the Occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the Indian forces that are a blatant breach of the Geneva Convention.

PM Abbasi siad that the exercise of the right to self- determination by the people of Jammu and Kashmir through a free and fair plebiscite should be held under UN auspices. The people of Kashmir have waited 70 years for implementation of this promise, he added.

Pakistan wants peace with India and ready to enter into a serious and sustained dialogue for peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including Kashmir. He further said that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN’s resolution.

Abbasi said that India has deployed 700,000 troops to brutally curb peaceful struggle of Kashmiris, He said pallet guns being used to stop Kashmiris from raising their voice against Indian atrocities. He said India committed 600 times ceasefire violation along LOC to divert the World’s attention from Kashmiris struggle.

Afghanistan

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Abbasi did not explicitly criticize US President Donald Trump´s new strategy on Afghanistan but made clear his displeasure with the renewed onus on Pakistan. He reiterated Pakistan's stance of politically-negotiated solution to the Afghan conflict instead of applying failed strategy of increasing troops.

"Having suffered and sacrificed so much due to our role in the global counter terrorism campaign, it is especially galling for Pakistan to be blamed for the military or political stalemate in Afghanistan," PM added.

Abbasi said that 27,000 Pakistanis have been killed by extremists since the launch of the US war on terror after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Abbasi called for a priority on eliminating extremists, including from the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, in Afghanistan but ultimately a political solution with the Taliban.

The premier stated that while Daesh has been decimated in most Middle Eastern regions, including Yemen, the group's creeping global influence is evident through the recent events around the world.

PM Abbasi noted that the state-sponsored terrorism is an issue of considerable importance since foreign elements and safe havens across the border continuously stay engaged in disrupting the peaceful, democratic environment of Pakistan.

The prime minister emphasized on how "no one desires peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan". However, he urged the world to understand that it "will not allow the Afghan war to be fought on its soil".

PM said that Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the UN is well established. He said Pakistan has played a pioneering and consistent role in UN Peacekeeping. He stressed that Pakistan "is not prepared to be anyone's scapegoat", adding that the country has been consistently active in the war against terrorism and that it has lost more to the cause than any other nation.

Rohingya Muslims

Abbasi also underscored how the world is watching the ongoing mass genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, while no effective measure has been taken stop the brutality and atrocities.

CPEC

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a leading investment vehicle. He said we are also looking at other additional sources of investment from the West.

Grief over loss

PM has expressed grief and sorrow over the heavy loss of life and destruction caused by the earthquake in Mexico and Hurricane Maria and Irma, adding that government and people of Pakistan express their solidarity and stand by the government and people at this difficult time period.