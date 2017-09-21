Thu September 21, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Six-day polio eradication drive kicks off in city

Six-day polio eradication drive kicks off in city
Pakistan in need of global support to complete job of polio eradication

Islamabad: Pakistan will require additional support from global partners like Uncief to implement...

Bill Gates meets PM Abbasi, pledges support against polio

Bill Gates meets PM Abbasi, pledges support against polio

NEW YORK: Microsoft founder and head of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates Thursday appreciated the tremendous success of Pakistan in eradication of polio virus from the country over the past four years. He called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the sidelines of 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

While commending Pakistan's efforts in this connection, Bill Gates said that he would stand with Pakistan and pledged all support for polio eradication from the country. He expressed his desire to work in the country to raise the status of a common man.

The prime minister briefed Bill Gates on the measures taken by his government in the national fight against the deadly polio virus.

Prime Minister Abbasi said federal government along with all provincial governments  have collectively involved in efforts for polio eradication.

He said all resources at federal and provincial levels were being fully utilized for achieving a polio free Pakistan and ensuring healthy future generations.

