Thu September 21, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Maryam says her mother shifted from ICU after surgery

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Thursday that her mother had been shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU).

In her message on twitter, she thanked all those who prayed for her mothers’ recovery.

She said that her mother was operated upon yesterday.

Earlier, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was admitted to hospital in London on Wednesday evening for a third surgery as part of her throat cancer treatment.

