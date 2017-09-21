Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

German envoy calls on COAS

German envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: H.E Mr Martin Kobler, the German Ambassador to Pakistan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Thursday.

According to an ISPR statement, issues of mutual interest, including security situation were discussed in the meeting.

The ambassador said that Germany is grateful to Pakistan for its fight against terrorism and assured of his continued efforts in improving bilateral relations between the two countries, the statement concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on Oct 1

Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on Oct 1
Better justice system leads to country’s progress, says Imran

Better justice system leads to country’s progress, says Imran
First-ever cricket match held: Gen Bajwa says peace wins in NWA

First-ever cricket match held: Gen Bajwa says peace wins in NWA
Pakistan’s Envoy Shafqat Ali for close academic ties with Eastern Europe specially Poland

Pakistan’s Envoy Shafqat Ali for close academic ties with Eastern Europe specially Poland
Load More load more