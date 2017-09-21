German envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: H.E Mr Martin Kobler, the German Ambassador to Pakistan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Thursday.

According to an ISPR statement, issues of mutual interest, including security situation were discussed in the meeting.

The ambassador said that Germany is grateful to Pakistan for its fight against terrorism and assured of his continued efforts in improving bilateral relations between the two countries, the statement concluded.