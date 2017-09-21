First-ever cricket match held: Gen Bajwa says peace wins in NWA

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that peace had won at the North Waziristan, where the first-ever T20 cricket match was played between Pak XI and UK Media.

Peace wins at NWA. COAS thx PCB, PscZalmi, teams, media, admns & brave Pakistanis of NWA/FATA for successful conduct of historic event.(1/2) — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 21, 2017

According to a message posted to Twitter by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the COAS thanked Pakistan Cricket Board, Peshawar Zalmi, playing teams, local administration and people of North Waziristan for successfully organising the T20 match.

"This is real NWA, real Pakistan. We are peace loving nation. World saw today how a resilient nation overcomes difficult times" COAS. (2/2). — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 21, 2017

“This is real NWA, real Pakistan, we are peace loving nation. World saw today how a resilient nation overcomes difficult times,” the COAS said.

Earlier in the day, Pak XI defeated UK Media XI by 133 runs in the T20 match played in Miranshah, main town in North Waziristan Agency.