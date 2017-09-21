CNS Zaka inaugurates advanced cardiac unit at PNS Shifa

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on Thursday inaugurated newly established Interventional Cardiac Unit at Pakistan Navy Hospital SHIFA Karachi.

Interventional cardiology is a branch of cardiology that deals specifically with the catheter based treatment of structural heart diseases and the Interventional Cardiac Unit at PNS SHIFA is the first unit of its nature in southern region circle of Armed Forces of Pakistan and will provide state of the art cardiac facilities to the personnel of Armed Forces and Civil populace of the area.

The Naval Chief, while speaking on the occasion, highly appreciated the efforts of PNS SHIFA administration for establishing the Cardiac Unit in the shortest time frame and expressed hope that the hospital will continue to provide quality medical care to all patients both Service personnel and civilians alike.

Upon naval chief’s arrival at PNS SHIFA, he was received by Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar. Director General Medical Services Navy, Surgeon Rear Admiral Najm us Saqib Khan was also present on the occasion.

The Naval Hospital, PNS SHIFA is the flagship tertiary care hospital of Pakistan Navy which is providing quality health care facilities in most disciplines of medicine & surgery.

In addition, the establishment of 25 bed Interventional Cardiac Unit is an enormous contribution of Pakistan Navy towards improvement of medical facilities available in the city. Advance Cardiac procedures including Angiography, Angioplasty and Computed Tomography (CT Angio) etc. will be conducted at PNS SHIFA for cardiac patients of Tri-Services and civilians.