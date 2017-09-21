Thu September 21, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Pakistan XI defeat UK Media XI in North Waziristan Peace Cup T20 match

Imran happy with North Waziristan cricket match

ISLAMABAD: Former cricket hero Imran Khan on Thursday took to twitter  to express his views about the cricket match played between Pak XI and the UK Media XI in Miranshah, main town in North Waziristan.

“So happy about the T20 match being played in Miranshah. After so much violence, the ppl of North Waziristan are being provided entertainment,” said Khan who led Pakistan cricket team to its only World Cup victory in 1992.

Khan posted the tweet just before the Pak XI defeated the UK Media XI in The Peace Cup Twenty20 match organized by the Pakistan Army.

Khyber Paktunkhwa Governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, army commanders and tribal elders also joined hundreds of people to witness the match.

Both the teams featured former and current cricket stars including Inzimamul Haq, Shahid Khan Afridi, Younas Khan, Umar Gul, Mushtaq Ahmed and others.

