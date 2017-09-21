Rehabilitation of FATA IDPs almost completed, Pak Army spokesman

MIRANSHAH: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas is almost completed in their native towns in the country's trial belt.

The Director General of the army’s mediawing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reiterated that the army will not let extremists resurface in FATA, and the message of peace will be conveyed through the Aman Cup series in Miranshah between Pak XI and UK Media XI.

According to Major General Asif Ghafoor, life is normal in FATA and people have access to all the facilities.

The army organized a cricket match in Miranshah’s Younus Khan Stadium featuring Pak XI and UK Media 11 by Pak Army in cooperation with PCB and PSL’s franchise Peshawar Zalmi in North Waziristan Agency.

Pakistan’s army backed by the Pakistan Air Force launched a major military offensive in 2014 against local and foreign militants in North Waziristan that borders war stricken Afghanistan.

The operation led to significant drop in acts of terrorism in the country.

The army has also supported country’s cricket authorities in their efforts to bring the international cricket back to Pakistan which came to a halt after a militant attack on Sri Lanka team in 2009.

A large number of troops were deployed for Pakistan Super League Final and later a series between the World XI and Pakistan this month.

.