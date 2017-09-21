Thu September 21, 2017
September 21, 2017

Malala urges Aung San Suu ki to speak up for Rohingya

Malala meets Priyanka Chopra!

Malala meets Priyanka Chopra!

The youngest Nobel Peace Laureate and advocate for girls education Malala Yousafzai met Bollywood star and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra in New York. Priyanka shared a picture of them on Instagram and was all praises for Malala.

 

She captioned“I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, and encouraging and funny this young woman is...but I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with.

The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future.

Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr. Yousafzai (who reminds me so much of my father), I realized you're also just a young girl with young dreams.

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 

Your jokes, your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age... I'm so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can't wait to speak to u in our secret Hindi/Urdu again."

Later Malala also posted the same picture and titled, “Can’t believe I met @priyankachopra!”

The actress replied with even more admiration for Malala. She said, “"Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements. So proud."

Both exchanged an amiable conversation on the social media site!

