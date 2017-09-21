Karachi: Tanker, van collision near Tariq Road

Print Story
KARACHI: A van carrying children reportedly of a seminary collided with a water tanker near Tariq Road early morning today.
As per the information available, the children were rescued but the fuel was leaking from the van, which could result in a bigger tragedy. Rescue teams have reached the crash site.
