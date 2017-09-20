Wed September 20, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Abbasi says Trump recognises Pakistan’s role in war on terror

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s views on Pakistan’s role in war on terror were positive.

The prime minister said that Pakistan was working with the US on the Afghan issue.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted in his honour by the business community here, Abbasi said that he had a useful meeting with the US vice-president on the Afghan issue.

“I don’t expect any change in the Pak-US ties,” the prime minister said, adding that the two countries were partners in war on terror.

