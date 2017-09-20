NAB team raids Dar’s residence in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team raided the residence of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar but failed to arrest him here on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, the two-member NAB team visited the house of Dar, who is currently abroad, and questioned his servants present at the residence.

The team made sure that Dar was not present at his home.

The NAB officials got a receiving of arrest orders and summons from the servants of the finance minister.

Meanwhile, a NAB spokesman denied reports of the raid and said that the NAB team had only visited the residence of the finance minister to deliver court notice.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for failing to appear before it in a reference with regard to possessing assets beyond declared sources of income.