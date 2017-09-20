Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NAB team raids Dar’s residence in Islamabad

NAB team raids Dar’s residence in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team raided the residence of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar but failed to arrest him here on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, the two-member NAB team visited the house of Dar, who is currently abroad, and questioned his servants present at the residence.

The team made sure that Dar was not present at his home.

The NAB officials got a receiving of arrest orders and summons from the servants of the finance minister.

Meanwhile, a NAB spokesman denied reports of the raid and said that the NAB team had only visited the residence of the finance minister to deliver court notice.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for failing to appear before it in a reference with regard to possessing assets beyond declared sources of income.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PN holds first Maritime Security Workshop

PN holds first Maritime Security Workshop
IHC suspends Imran’s arrest warrants in contempt case

IHC suspends Imran’s arrest warrants in contempt case
Afghan envoy calls on COAS

Afghan envoy calls on COAS
Gen Bajwa confirms death sentence of four terrorists tried by military courts

Gen Bajwa confirms death sentence of four terrorists tried by military courts
Load More load more