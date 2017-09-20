PN holds first Maritime Security Workshop

KARACHI: The second phase of the first Maritime Security Workshop being conducted by Pakistan Navy is underway.

A spokesman for Pakistan Navy (PN) said that members of the parliament, representatives of the federal and provincial ministries and people from the education sector were attending the 15-day workshop.

The participants of the workshop were currently undertaking a four-day tour to the PN’s Creeks and units established in coastal areas.

The spokesman said that they also visited the Pakistan Navy Fleet Headquarters, where they were briefed on the PN Fleet’s role and responsibilities.

The participants of the workshop would also visit Ormara and Gwadar, the spokesman concluded.