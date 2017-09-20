Wed September 20, 2017
September 20, 2017

IHC suspends Imran’s arrest warrants in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt of court case.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued arrest warrants for the PTI chief.

Hearing the case, a three-member bench, led by Justice Aamer Farooq, directed Imran Khan to reply to the show-cause notice issued by the ECP.

PTI chairman's counsel Babar Awan said it seems that only one party is on trial in the ECP.

He assured the court that the PTI chairman would reply to the ECP's show-cause notice with regards to contempt proceedings against him. 

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until Sept 26.

