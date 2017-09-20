Wed September 20, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 20, 2017

Afghan envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, including security situation were discussed.

According to an ISPR statement, the gradual improvement in bilateral cooperation was also noted with satisfaction.

 

