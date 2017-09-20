Afghan envoy calls on COAS

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Wednesday.
During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, including security situation were discussed.
According to an ISPR statement, the gradual improvement in bilateral cooperation was also noted with satisfaction.
Comments