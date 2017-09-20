Gen Bajwa confirms death sentence of four terrorists tried by military courts

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed death sentences awarded to another four hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including abducting/slaughtering of soldiers, attacking law enforcement agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan.

According to an ISPR statement issued on Wednesday, on the whole, they were involved in killing of 21 persons and injuring another person.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by military courts. They were awarded death sentence.

Detail of each case is attached.

1. Shabbir Ahmed S/O Muhammad Shafique. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Adnan and 10 soldiers. He was also involved in kidnapping and slaughtering of 4 soldiers. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

2. Umara Khan S/O Ahmed Khan. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of 3 soldiers. He was also involved in destruction of Government Girls Primary School, Hazara. He was found in possession of fire-arm and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Tahir Ali S/O Syed Nabi. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 2 soldiers. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4. Aftab ud Din S/O Farrukh Zada. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agency, which resulted in death of a police official and injuries to another police official. He was found in possession of fire-arm and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.