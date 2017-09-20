Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 20, 2017

Share

References filed against Sharifs, Ishaq Dar

References filed against Sharifs, Ishaq Dar
Read More

NAB summons Nawaz, sons, Ishaq Dar

LAHORE: The country's top anti-corruption watchdog has summoned former prime minister Nawaz...

Read More
Advertisement

Arrest warrants issued for Ishaq Dar in NAB reference

Arrest warrants issued for Ishaq Dar in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrant for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who skipped today’s hearing.

According to Geo News, the country's economic and financial czar who is facing an investigation in the wake of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case, couldn't appear before the court because he is in London on a private visit.

A protocol officer of the minister appeared before the court as it took up the matter for hearing.

The court ordered the minister to file surety bonds of Rs1 million and appear till September 25.

The reference was filed under orders from the Supreme Court as part of the verdict, which disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the office of the prime minister on July 28.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also filed references against Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, and Capt (retd) Safdar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Karachi: Explosion in cosmetics workshop on Shahra-e-Faisal

Karachi: Explosion in cosmetics workshop on Shahra-e-Faisal
Rohingya Muslims: Pakistan asks OIC to play its role

Rohingya Muslims: Pakistan asks OIC to play its role
Afghan leader at UN urges dialogue with Pakistan

Afghan leader at UN urges dialogue with Pakistan
Maryam says her father should not appear before accountability court

Maryam says her father should not appear before accountability court
Load More load more