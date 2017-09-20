Arrest warrants issued for Ishaq Dar in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrant for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who skipped today’s hearing.

According to Geo News, the country's economic and financial czar who is facing an investigation in the wake of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case, couldn't appear before the court because he is in London on a private visit.

A protocol officer of the minister appeared before the court as it took up the matter for hearing.

The court ordered the minister to file surety bonds of Rs1 million and appear till September 25.

The reference was filed under orders from the Supreme Court as part of the verdict, which disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the office of the prime minister on July 28.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also filed references against Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, and Capt (retd) Safdar.