Tue September 19, 2017
National

September 19, 2017

Only Imran Khan can rescue the country from thieves, says Sheikh Rasheed

HYDERABAD: Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said only Imran Khan can rescue the country from thieves.

Pulling a tirade against the Sharif family, he claimed to have justifications that trigger Nawaz Sharif in dose of constitution 62 and 63, adding that the entire family will trip a downfall. 

He further said that Khaqan Abbasi is next to be whitewashed.

Sheikh Rasheed further said the Sharif team has humiliated the entire twenty crore population of the country.

Putting up with two successive wins in court, he claimed to bring Khaqan Abbasi behind the bars, picking  up his weak points following LNG. He said Abbasi's attempts have challenged him.

Concerned with similar opposition, he suggested that Shahbaz Sharif restructure his verdict.

