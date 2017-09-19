Gen Bajwa witnesses final of 5th COAS Young Soldiers Inter Central PACES Championship

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Abbottabad and witnessed the final of 5th COAS Young Soldiers Inter Central PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Championship at Baloch Regimental Centre.

According to an ISPR statement, the COAS also awarded prizes to the winners.

A total of 532 contestants from 23 Regimental Centres participated in this event.

Engineer Center team won the 5th Army PACES Championship while Baloch Centre team won the 2nd Position in the competition.

Sapper Sanat Ullah won the overall best player award of the competition by securing 2798 marks and Sepoy Muhammad Adil secured overall 2nd Position by securing 2785 marks.

In individual matches, Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Abbas secured first position in 3.2 KM run by covering distance in 10.7 minutes. Sepoy Muhammad Yaqoob did 102 pull ups to clinch 1st position in pull ups match. Sapper Majid Ali secured first position in sit up match by doing 1131 sit ups. Sepoy Muhammad Adil did 1457 push ups to secure first position and Recruit Muhammad Asees Iqbal won first position by completing combat efficiency test in 49.22 seconds and breaking the previous international Chinese record of 50.07 seconds.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated participants of the competition and trainers for achieving very high standards of physical fitness and professionalism.

He said that Pakistan Army is the most battle hardened army in the world and it is primarily due to highest standard of physical fitness, professionalism and motivation of our officers and men who face the challenges dauntlessly.

Earlier, upon arrival at Abbottabad, the COAS was received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman and Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10 Corps.