Security men among four martyred, eight injured in Sukkur factory explosion

SUKKUR: At least four people, including security personnel were martyred and eight others injured in an explosion at a cement factory here on Tuesday.

Four people, including police men, a Rangers official and a labourer, embraced martyrdom and eight injured while defusing explosives at a local cement factory, DIG Sukkur Feroze Shah said. The wounded included six Rangers personnel, factory manager and a worker.

According to the DIG, the deceased were in the middle of defusing explosives at the site when the explosion occurred.

Heavy contingents of police arrived at the venue after the explosion.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the blast and sought a report on the incident, his spokesman said.