Tue September 19, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 19, 2017

Maryam arrives in London to inquire after ailing mother

LAHORE: Daughter of former prime minister, Maryam Nawaz arrived in London to visit her mother who is being treated in UK. She arrived via private airline from Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to media reports, Maryam would felicitate her ailing mother Kulsoom Nawaz for victory in by-election of NA-120.

It is to mention that Maryam could not visit London to meet her ailing mother due to election campaign. However, after attaining success in NA-120 she left for London on Monday.

Kulsoom's return to the country wold be decided by her Drs as she is diagnosed with throat cancer and is under treatment in a hospital of London and her second operation was also successful. 

