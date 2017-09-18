Maryam needs to be cautious, says Saad

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday advised former PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz to be more "cautious while addressing public meetings". He was speaking to Geo News.

Appreciating Maryam Nawaz for her efforts during NA-120 campaign, the PML-N leader said the former first daughter is like a younger sister to him, adding that Maryam has been working hard.

To a query, he said that it is not the right time to compare her to Benazir Bhutto.

Responding to a question, the minister said that Nawaz Sharif will soon return to the country, he denied that there was any discussion within the party to make Begum Kulsoom Nawaz prime minister. He further said that there is no rifts within the party as everyone is united under Nawaz Sharif's leadership. "Chaudhry Nisar is our senior, he has his own opinion," he added.

While critisizing PML-N's opponents, The minister said that PTI, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami should learn the lesson from the NA-120 by-election result.

To a question, he said that if the PML-N had confronted the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif it would have made the circumstances worse.

The PML-N leader said he is against family politics, however, it is the right of politicians' children to come to the fore if they brave hardships.

Rafique strongly criticized Indian military's of fanning hatred in Afghanistan and Balochistan, the minister stressed the befitting response to any sabotage act of India.

It is to mention here that PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz earlier said that through NA-120 victory the people have rejected the decision of the judiciary and its representatives. She said the people have not only defeated the opponents of the party who are visible but also those who are not.

Delivering her victory speech here on Sunday at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat, the former prime minister’s daughter said the masses have given their decision on the Supreme Court’s verdict. “You have fought and won against conspiracies where on one hand it was the PML-N, while on the other side it was all the forces who attack elected prime ministers in this democratic country and who set up a treacherous plan to besiege Nawaz Sharif,” she added.