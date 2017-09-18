Mon September 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 19, 2017

Share

It’s vendetta, not accountability: Maryam Nawaz

It’s vendetta, not accountability: Maryam Nawaz
Read More

Nawaz disqualified for being most qualified to lead nation: Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified because he was the most...

Read More
Advertisement

Maryam needs to be cautious, says Saad

Maryam needs to be cautious, says Saad

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday advised former PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz to be more "cautious while addressing public meetings". He was speaking to Geo News.

Appreciating Maryam Nawaz for her efforts during NA-120 campaign, the PML-N leader said the former first daughter is like a younger sister to him, adding that Maryam has been working hard.

To a query, he said that it is not the right time to compare her to Benazir Bhutto.

Responding to a question, the minister said that Nawaz Sharif will soon return to the country, he denied that there was any discussion within the party to make Begum Kulsoom Nawaz prime minister. He further said that there is no rifts within the party as everyone is united under Nawaz Sharif's leadership. "Chaudhry Nisar is our senior, he has his own opinion," he added.

While critisizing PML-N's opponents, The minister said that PTI, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami should learn the lesson from the NA-120 by-election result.

To a question, he said that if the PML-N had confronted the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif it would have made the circumstances worse.

The PML-N leader said he is against family politics, however, it is the right of politicians' children to come to the fore if they brave hardships.

Rafique strongly criticized Indian military's of fanning hatred in Afghanistan and Balochistan, the minister stressed the befitting response to any sabotage act of India.

 

It is to mention here that  PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz earlier said that through NA-120 victory the people have rejected the decision of the judiciary and its representatives. She said the people have not only defeated the opponents of the party who are visible but also those who are not. 

Delivering her victory speech here on Sunday at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat, the former prime minister’s daughter said the masses have given their decision on the Supreme Court’s verdict.  “You have fought and won against conspiracies where on one hand it was the PML-N, while on the other side it was all the forces who attack elected prime ministers in this democratic country and who set up a treacherous plan to besiege Nawaz Sharif,” she added. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM arrives in New York to attend UN General Assembly meet

PM arrives in New York to attend UN General Assembly meet
Tehmina Janjua calls on Afghan Deputy FM, stresses coordinated approach for peace

Tehmina Janjua calls on Afghan Deputy FM, stresses coordinated approach for peace
PM leaves for New York to address UNGA

PM leaves for New York to address UNGA
Lawmakers visit GHQ

Lawmakers visit GHQ
Load More load more