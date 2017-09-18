Mon September 18, 2017
September 19, 2017

Pakistan to raise Indian involvement in terror activities at UNGA session
PM arrives in New York to attend UN General Assembly meet

PM arrives in New York to attend UN General Assembly meet

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly meeting.

 

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was received at the airport by Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, and Pakistan's permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi.

During the three-day visit, he would address the UN General Assembly session on Thursday and outline the Pakistan’s position on key international political, social and development issues.

Abbasi, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session would also hold meetings with the leaders of Turkey, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Iran, the United Kingdom, Jordon and Nepal.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Vice President Mike Pence, former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger and some American business leaders.

