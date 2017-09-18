Mon September 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Lawmakers visit GHQ

Lawmakers visit GHQ

RAWALPINDI: A delegation comprising members of Defence Committees of the Senate and National Assembly headed by Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum visited the GHQ on Monday.

An ISPR statement issued here says the delegation laid wreath at GHQ’s Shuhada Monument and was given a detailed briefing on evolving security environment including situation on the borders and Pakistan’s Army efforts for peace and security.

The delegation also had an interactive session with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff.

The session concluded with a resolve to continue our struggle against the menace of violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach based on the principle of “collective potential and shared responsibility”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Army have nothing to do with Panama case: COAS

Army have nothing to do with Panama case: COAS
Zardari says efforts being made to weaken PPP

Zardari says efforts being made to weaken PPP
One dead, 22 injured in blast targeting security forces' vehicle in Chaman

One dead, 22 injured in blast targeting security forces' vehicle in Chaman
Minister for enhancing institutions’ capacity to provide better security to CPEC

Minister for enhancing institutions’ capacity to provide better security to CPEC
Load More load more