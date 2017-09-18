Mon September 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 18, 2017

Share

Kulsoom wins NA-120 seat, RO announces unofficial results

Kulsoom wins NA-120 seat, RO announces unofficial results
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

NA-120 by-poll: Imran applauds PTI candidate's courage and determination

NA-120 by-poll: Imran applauds PTI candidate's courage and determination

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday took to twitter to eulogize Yasmin Rashid, his party’s candidate for by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-120, after unofficial results showed she has lost the by-poll to Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Applaud courage & determination with which Dr Yasmin Rashid fought NA120 election against federal-provincial and Local Government -backed PMLN with their massive funds,” he wrote.

 

Khan thanked all PTI workers, especiall women who worked tirelessly in the election campaign.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz of PML-N on Sunday won the NA-120 by polls with 61,254 votes by defeating her opponent PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid who bagged 47,066 votes.

According to unofficial results, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz clinched victory with a clear margin of 14,188 votes. Yaqoob Sheikh of Milli Muslim League remained on third slot while Faisal Mir of PPPP got fourth position. Ziauddin Ansari of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) received only 143 votes, according to unofficial results.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Kulsoom wins NA-120 seat, RO announces unofficial results

Kulsoom wins NA-120 seat, RO announces unofficial results
Polling ends in NA-120, war of words continues

Polling ends in NA-120, war of words continues
NA-120 by-election: Yasmin alleges pre-poll rigging, woes to approach court

NA-120 by-election: Yasmin alleges pre-poll rigging, woes to approach court
Maryam terms NA-120 win as people’s verdict against court decision

Maryam terms NA-120 win as people’s verdict against court decision
Load More load more