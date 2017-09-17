Sun September 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 18, 2017

Share

Maryam terms NA-120 win as people’s verdict against court decision

Maryam terms NA-120 win as people’s verdict against court decision
Read More

Sharifs vs Imran in NA-120

Islamabad: PTI chief Imran Khan has committed too much in the NA-120 elections, arguing the...

Read More
Advertisement

NA-120 by-election: Yasmin alleges pre-poll rigging, woes to approach court

NA-120 by-election: Yasmin alleges pre-poll rigging, woes to approach court

LAHORE: Alleging pre-poll rigging in NA-120 by-election, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday said that she would approach the courts against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the alleged registration of '29,000 bogus votes' in the constituency of Lahore.

While talking to media, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that they had reservations against the election commission and will approach the court against the Election Commission of Pakistan over alleged registration of 'bogus votes'. 

She added that it had already been decided that "we win or lose, I will go against the ECP" to probe into 29,000 “bogus” votes belong to areas outside of the constituency.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed her gratitude  to the military and the media for playing the role  ensuring a peaceful election.

“I am thankful to the media and military for the role they played. The presence of the army ensured that voters were able to cast their votes peacefully and without any worries.”

While thanking to her supporters and voters Yasmin said that the margin of PML-N's victory has been reduced. She alleged that PML-N activists used to barge inside polling stations during previous elections but that was not the case this time around.

“We want the elections to be held in a fair and transparent manner. Rigged elections only weaken democracy,” she remarked.

According to Rashid, the PTI would announce its next course of action during a news conference would be held soon.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Maryam terms NA-120 win as people’s verdict against court decision

Maryam terms NA-120 win as people’s verdict against court decision
Unofficial results suggest Kulsoom Nawaz victory in NA-120 by-polls

Unofficial results suggest Kulsoom Nawaz victory in NA-120 by-polls
Nawaz says has received complaints of people being kidnapped in NA-120

Nawaz says has received complaints of people being kidnapped in NA-120
Abbasi says Pakistan replied to Trump’s speech through national security body

Abbasi says Pakistan replied to Trump’s speech through national security body
Load More load more