Unofficial results suggest Kulsoom Nawaz victory in NA-120 by-polls

LAHORE: Unofficial results from by-polls in the NA-120 constituency suggested that the PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz had won the election with 59, 413 votes.

According to the unofficial results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI’s candidate in the constituency Dr Yasmeen Rashid bagged 46, 145 votes.

Earlier, the polling in the crucial bye-election of the NA-120 was held amid strict security without any reports of major issues.

The voting process, which began at 08:00 am continued till 05:00 pm without any break and extension in voting time.

The NA-120 seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif on July 28.

A total of 44 candidates including 32 independent and 12 from different political parties contested the bye-election.

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid vowed to approach court against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over alleged registration of 29,000 bogus votes in NA-120.