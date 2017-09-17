Nawaz says has received complaints of people being kidnapped in NA-120

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that there had been complaints of people being kidnapped in the NA-120 since yesterday.

Speaking to media here, the former prime minister, who was disqualified by the apex court on July 28, said he had been receiving reports of people being abducted since yesterday in NA-120, adding that he was closely reviewing the situation.

He praised Maryam Nawaz for successfully running election campaign in Lahore’s NA-120.

Talking about the health of his wife, the former prime minister said that Begum Kulsoom would undergo another surgery in coming days.

To a question about the by-poll, Nawaz said he would talk later on it as the results were still coming.