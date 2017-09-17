Sun September 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz says has received complaints of people being kidnapped in NA-120

Nawaz says has received complaints of people being kidnapped in NA-120

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that there had been complaints of people being kidnapped in the NA-120 since yesterday.

Speaking to media here, the former prime minister, who was disqualified by the apex court on July 28, said he had been receiving reports of people being abducted since yesterday in NA-120, adding that he was closely reviewing the situation.

He praised Maryam Nawaz for successfully running election campaign in Lahore’s NA-120.

Talking about the health of his wife, the former prime minister said that Begum Kulsoom would undergo another surgery in coming days.

To a question about the by-poll, Nawaz said he would talk later on it as the results were still coming.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Abbasi says Pakistan replied to Trump’s speech through national security body

Abbasi says Pakistan replied to Trump’s speech through national security body
Asif says US pursuing failed strategy in Afghanistan

Asif says US pursuing failed strategy in Afghanistan
Four policemen, govt officer embrace martyrdom in Bajaur blast

Four policemen, govt officer embrace martyrdom in Bajaur blast
Ajay Bisaria to replace Gautam Bambawale as new Indian HC to Pak

Ajay Bisaria to replace Gautam Bambawale as new Indian HC to Pak
Load More load more