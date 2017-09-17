Sun September 17, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 17, 2017

PM Abbasi in London to meet Nawaz

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan was in London where he would meet former PM Nawaz Sharif and discuss national and international issues with him before leaving for the US.

Speaker National Assmebly Ayaz Sadiq, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif are also expected to attend the meeting.

The former PM is in London to be with his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is under treatment for throat cancer. Kulsoom is also PML-N’s candidate for today’s by-poll in NA-120, where her daughter, Maryam Nawaz led the election campaign.

UNGA session

Khaqan Abbasi arrived here en route to New York to participate in the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commencing from September 18.

According to the Pakistan High Commission, UK, the prime minister was received at the airport by High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas, together with officials of the High Commission.

The prime minister will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the UNGA.

'Nawaz to be arrested'

In an interview with a private TV channel, PM Abbasi on Saturday said if the NAB court issued arrest warrant for the deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, then the PML-N-led government would have no option but to implement it.

He was replying to a question whether the government would arrest Nawaz who is facing corruption charges and is due to appear before the accountability court on September 19.

