Saudi defence official visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Aysh, the assistant defence minister of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday visited the Air Headquarters here.

On his arrival at the Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour, a PAF spokesman said.

The visiting dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force.

Later, he called on Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman at his office.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Saudi Assistant Defence Minister lauded the PAF’s role in fighting the war against terrorism and reiterated his resolve to stand by Pakistan in any hour of need.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated PAF’s resolve to support and extend cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to Royal Saudi Air Force.

The delegation also attended a briefing on the organization, role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force, the spokesman concluded.