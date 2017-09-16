Iqbal says some institutions overstepping into parliament’s domain

ISLAMABAD: The interior minister has said that some institutions had been attempting to overstep into the domain of parliament to discredit the house.

Terming the parliament as a center of hope for over 200 million people, Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a presser here on Saturday said that house was not an orphanage.

Speaking about the Independence Cup, the federal minister paid tribute to the members of World X1 for visiting Pakistan.

The three-game competition was not just cricket but a commitment of the Pakistani nation, who had made a resolve to retain Quaid’s Pakistan by defeating terrorism.

The tournament has restored confidence of world players, he said, adding the World X1 had presented a positive image of Pakistan before world.

The government intends to hold such events in other cities, especially Karachi but it requires ICC’s approval and consent of the visiting team, the federal minister explained.

Claiming that backbone of terrorists has been broken down in the country, the interior minister said normalcy had been returning to Karachi, where peace was completely disturbed.

Speaking about the Panama case, he said that transparent trial was a fundamental right of every citizen under the Article 10-A.

The apex court had ignored arguments, he said, adding that he could not debate over the court’s verdict.