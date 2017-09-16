Sat September 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 16, 2017

Assistant Minister for Defence of Saudi Arabia visits Pakistan Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Abdullah Alayeesh, Assistant Minister for Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him the Guard of Honour. Thereafter, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah introduced the visiting dignitary to the Principal Staff Officers.

Later, the Assistant Minister of Defence called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion. The Naval Chief also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations.

The Minister lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and focused commitment in support of maritime security for peace and stability in the region.

