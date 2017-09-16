Sat September 16, 2017
National

September 16, 2017

Nawaz disqualified for being most qualified to lead nation: Maryam

Maryam criticises Supreme Court decision

ISLAMABAD:  Maryam Nawaz, Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said the Supreme Court decisions did not  fulfill requirements of of justice, in a reference to Supreme Court decision of dismissing Sharif family’s review petitions against apex court July 28 verdict in Panama Papers case.

In an interview Geo News that would aired tonight she said the apex court's decision left the world shocked as it denied her  family right to fair trial.

She said hoping for justice was not possible after the treatment met out to her family during the last one and a half year but filing a review petition was a legal requirement.  

Asked to comment on Dawnleak controversy, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League said in her personal opinion truth should have been revealed.

She said the her father made some compromises during the last four years which he should not have made.

She said the government was subjected to worse media and court trial during the last one and a half year.

“But we fought against the system while remaining within the system. We faced revenge in the name of accountability. We kept quite for the last one and a half year. 

Maryam  presented a balanced viewpoint about the Panama Leaks case, Dawn Leaks episode, Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, National Accountability Bureau’s cases and the Joint Investigation Team.

During the interview, the former prime minister’s daughter is expected to  reveal the reasons behind the government’s reluctance to not divulge the name of the person who leaked Hussain Nawaz’s picture.

She will present her opinions on all of the above-mentioned topics in the Geo News programme . Her detailed interview will be broadcast at 8.05pm on Geo News. The programme will be hosted by senior journalist and analyst Talat Hussain

