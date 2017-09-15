Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Contempt case: ECP orders police to arrest, produce Imran Khan on Sept 25

Contempt case: ECP orders police to arrest, produce Imran Khan on Sept 25

 ISLAMABAD: After issuing his arrest warrant a day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday directed Islamabad police to arrest and produce the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan before the commission on September 25.

The directives were given in a letter sent to Islamabad’s senior superintendent of police after Imran’s continued absence from the ECP with regards to a contempt case against him.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in contempt of court case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had issued the contempt notice to Imran Khan on January 24 over his remarks about the commission on the petitions filed by former PTI member Akbar S Babar seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification.

Last month, the ECP issued a second show cause notice to Imran Khan after he failed to reply to the earlier notice regarding the contempt of court proceedings against him.

Challenging the commission’s authority to hear the case, Imran Khan also raised objections to the ECP’s jurisdiction to initiate contempt proceedings against him, however, the commission ruled that it was within the ECP’s jurisdiction to take action on contempt of court.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Suspected US drone strike targets militants on Pak-Afghan border

Suspected US drone strike targets militants on Pak-Afghan border
State Institutions need to stay in ambit: Raza Rabbani

State Institutions need to stay in ambit: Raza Rabbani
Imran says justice has been served as SC dismisses Sharif family review petitions

Imran says justice has been served as SC dismisses Sharif family review petitions
Christian man sentenced to die over blasphemous WhatsApp text

Christian man sentenced to die over blasphemous WhatsApp text
Load More load more