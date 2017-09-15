Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

REUTERS
September 15, 2017

Share

Pakistan won’t tolerate drone attacks in its territory: FO

Pakistan won’t tolerate drone attacks in its territory: FO
Read More

Drone strikes against Pak sovereignty: FO

Says these attacks not to be tolerated ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday condemned the drone...

Read More
Advertisement

Suspected US drone strike targets militants on Pak-Afghan border

Suspected US drone strike targets militants on Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: A suspected US drone strike on Friday killed three militants in one of Pakistan´s federally administered areas near its border with Afghanistan, a senior regional official said.

Baseer Khan Wazir, the most senior administrator in the Kurram Agency region of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), said the drone strike took place close to the border with Afghanistan.

"Two missiles were dropped on the home of maulvi Mohib and three people have been killed," Wazir said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

State Institutions need to stay in ambit: Raza Rabbani

State Institutions need to stay in ambit: Raza Rabbani
Imran says justice has been served as SC dismisses Sharif family review petitions

Imran says justice has been served as SC dismisses Sharif family review petitions
Christian man sentenced to die over blasphemous WhatsApp text

Christian man sentenced to die over blasphemous WhatsApp text
PTI leader terms SC decision victory for good governance

PTI leader terms SC decision victory for good governance
Load More load more