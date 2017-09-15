Imran says justice has been served as SC dismisses Sharif family review petitions

LAHORE: Commenting on Supreme Court decision of dismissing Sharif family's review petitions against Panama Papers case verdict, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said justice has been done for the first time and now it was time to get Sharif behind the bars.

Speaking to media, Khan said Nawaz Sharif attempted to pressure the apex court through political moves like GT Road Rally after he was ousted by the Supreme Court .

Asked to comment on arrest warrants issued for him by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Khan once again questioned the ECP's authority to summon him in a contempt of court case and said they (ECP) are not neutral umpires".

Khan went on to call the ECP a weapon of "the mafia", accusing it of harassing his party for the past several months despite being provided with all necessary details.

The former cricket hero also criticized the process of appointment of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) who is appointed after consultations between the Opposition Leader in National Assembly and the prime minister. He said both the figures who appoint the boss of the anti-graft watchdog are corrupt.

The PTI chairman said heads of the NAB and the ECP should be appointed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.